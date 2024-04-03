News From SHOT Show 2024

Levers & Metal

Lever action rifles are making a big comeback. Like the Browning Hi-Power design over the past year or two, folks have apparently rediscovered the joys of the classic lever gun. Yeah, I know, this is American Handgunner, not American Rifle Guy magazine, but you have to admit, there’s no better pairing than an elegant sixgun and a butter-slick lever rifle. In fact, if you flip forward a few pages, you’ll find this issue’s cover story exploring just that topic. Special Projects Editor Roy has been tinkering with the new(ish) Henry Big Boy revolvers and a companion Big Boy Classic levergun in .357.

Anyway, look for new offerings like the Uberti hunting version of the classic 1873, complete with rail for optics. Or how about a new S&W .44 Magnum built for hard use with synthetic stock and brushed stainless finish? And the list goes on with a new take from Bond Arms, a Henry Supreme that takes standard P-Mags and delivers sub-MOA accuracy and a nifty new 15-shot rimfire from Winchester. We’ll see if we can lean on Editor Brent over at GUNS Magazine to cover some of these.

The other? Metal guns. I know a lot of you appreciate the utility of polymer, and I do too, but given the choice, I’ll always prefer a metal gun, even at the expense of more carry weight. I prove that belief with my daily carry choices, which almost always contain lots of steel or aluminum. Walther is making big moves into metal with variants in their outstanding PDP line, as are other mainstream companies. I can’t say all the names just yet, but you’ll recognize them. And no, it’s not GLOCK.