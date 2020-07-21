If we don’t know where we’ve been, it’s harder to tell where we’re going. In 2020 Colt re-introduced their top-of-the-line Python revolver. It hit the covers of gun magazines, and likely set a posts record on coltforum.com. But what does that have to do with today, when virtually all American cops carry autoloaders?

In 1955, when Colt introduced their Python .357 Magnum top-line target revolver, it quickly became a prestige gun in law enforcement. Some cops still carried 6″ service revolvers, but the concept was fading. Colt brought it out with a 4″ barrel, named it the Police Python, and its LE popularity increased.

Few departments issued something that expensive, though it became standard issue for Colorado State Troopers and the Georgia State Patrol bought some. But many departments gave their officers the choice of “Colt or Smith & Wesson, period,” and an amazing number voted with their wallets and bought Pythons at a time cops were notoriously underpaid.