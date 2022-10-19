Shooting Iron: Revolver Dimensions

Casting Solution

My solution to this problem was to size .45 Colt cast bullets to 0.45″ — close to the chamber mouth dimensions — and to use relatively soft cast bullets. They will swell to fill chamber mouths but also swage down easily in forcing cones. For example, regardless of the powder used, my .45 Colt bullets are cast from soft 1-20 tin to lead alloy. And I have no complaints about how well my Colt SAAs shoot.

In my early years, I always took gun’riters’ advice and shot hard cast bullets in my Colt .45s, sized no larger than 0.452″. With decades of experience behind me, the idea finally dawned on me that softer bullets would obturate (yes, that is the proper word!) to fill chamber mouths. Regardless of the exact powder charge, bullets fired through my dozen .45 Colt SAAs cluster into acceptable sizes. This method also works with the fairly common problem of Colt SAA cylinders not being the same in all six chamber mouths.

I’ve often been asked, “Isn’t it harmful to shoot 0.454″ bullets down 0.451″ barrels?” No. Soft bullets will harm nothing. Again, referring back to my beginning years, manuals advised sizing .38 Special cast bullets to 0.358″ or 0.001″ over my S&W K38’s nominal 0.357″ barrel groove diameter. Upon buying Colt SAA .38 Special and .357 Magnum revolvers, nothing changed in my reloading habits. Many years later, I discovered Colt SA and DA barrels were all nominally 0.354″ in their grooves. I didn’t believe it until I slugged those barrels myself. They indeed were 0.354″! Did I change my load recipes? Nope, I kept shooting the same handloads as prepared for S&W .38s and .357s and have suffered nary a problem.

For over 50 years, I’ve strived to understand all the ins and outs of revolver accuracy. Much has been learned, but there is a ways to go yet.

Subscribe To American Handgunner