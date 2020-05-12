Media Manipulation

Terence Crutcher, 40, was African-American; Shelby, a 10-year officer, was white. The family of the deceased hired Florida attorney Benjamin Crump, who in turn brought in media specialist Ryan Julison. This was the same team who had created the image of Trayvon Martin as an innocent child murdered by a white racist in Florida. They had also portrayed Michael Brown as the “gentle giant” murdered by a white racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the death of Trayvon Martin at trial. Officer Darren Wilson was cleared by the prosecutor’s office after a lengthy investigation into the death of Michael Brown. And, just as both men were exonerated by extensive FBI/DOJ investigation — Betty Shelby would be investigated by the FBI/DOJ with no Federal charges filed.

But, for now, she was facing a local prosecutor under tremendous political pressure since the shooting had garnered international attention. Six days after the shooting, before the investigation was finished and before a full report had been put in front of him, the prosecutor announced he would charge Officer Betty Shelby with First Degree Manslaughter.