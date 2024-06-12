The Best Handguns I’ve Known

The Classic SAA

Another gift is on my list of best handguns. It’s a full-blued Colt SAA .45 with a 4¾” barrel. What makes it dear to me is that it was ordered with my name engraved on its backstrap, and its factory letter of authentication says it was ordered that way by Hank Williams, Jr. After receiving it, I had an El Paso craftsman (artist) named Paul Persinger fit it with ivory grips with my MLV initials relief carved. As we used to say in West Virginia, “It just don’t get any better than that.”

For a couple of decades, I shot the cowboy action game until a bum knee put me out. A usual event required a rifle, shotgun and two revolvers. The first two guns weren’t important to me, but for revolvers, I always used Colt SAAs. Most calibers available in the SAA were tried at one time or the other, but one brace of Colts became my all-time favorites. Those were called Colt Frontier Six-Shooters, which always stands for .44-40. I fired those guns with both black powder and smokeless powder handloads. The former became my favorite due to their loud “blam” muzzle report and a long trail of fire and smoke.

My specific CFSS .44s were Colt’s Peacemaker Centennial commemoratives for the 100th anniversary of SAAs. These were offered both as .45s and .44s, with the latter version being all nickel-plated with 7½” barrels, black hard rubber grips, and the old-fashioned tiny blade front sight with corresponding grove in the revolver’s top strap. I managed to land two of the 2,002 made, then had their actions slicked up, and both fitted with custom-made bison bone grips. Neither of my pair ever let me down.

Those handguns have stood above others in my shooting history. In fits of extreme foolishness, I allowed others to buy my two favorite S&Ws. The others mentioned here are still with me. At my age, there may never be another favorite added to the best list — but then again, we never know.

