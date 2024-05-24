The Best Investment

I’ve never been great with money. I’ve only ever made two really good investments. The first was my wife. She is irreplaceable, and I got in on the ground floor. The second was a pair of machineguns.

When I was a kid, I pored over gun magazines. My attic sags under their weight today. It never occurred to me at the time that I might someday work on the other end.

This would likely precipitate the gyrating fantods in Nancy Pelosi, but as a teenager, I coveted a machinegun of my own in the worst way. I’ve never been violent, and I don’t much care for hunting. I was simply smitten with the mechanics of the things.

I worked for a year as a janitor in a drug store to buy my first AR-15 in 10th Grade. It set me back $486 in 1982 (that would be about $1,535 today). My dad had to sign for it.

I loved that rifle. However, shooting it without hearing protection is likely one of the reasons I can, at times, be a less-than-satisfying conversationalist today. Throughout it all, I counted the minutes until my 21st birthday when I might be able to buy a machinegun legally. And then tragedy struck.