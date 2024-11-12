The Era Of The .44 Revolver

Flat-Top Three-Screw

Ruger would produce a .44 Magnum Blackhawk, now known to collectors and shooters alike as the Flat-Top Three-Screw Model, from 1956 to 1962, when it was removed from production. In 1959 it was “improved” as the Super Blackhawk. The barrel length of the original was increased from 6½ to 7½”, the rear sight received protective ears machined into the frame, the cylinder was unfluted, and the grip frame was changed from an aluminum Colt-sized affair to an all-steel grip frame patterned after the Colt 1848 Dragoon complete with square back trigger guard. In 1972, as with all other Ruger Blackhawks, the Super was further modernized with what is now known as the New Model action, complete with a transfer bar allowing it to be safely carried with six rounds instead of the old traditional way of always having the hammer resting on an empty chamber.

At first, I did not care that much for the New Model action — it just did not feel right to me. Over the years, I have come to realize this was a very smart move on Ruger’s part, preventing who knows how many negligent discharges. However, there are any number of gunsmiths who can smooth it up beautifully plus, I have to admit I like the idea of being able to carry a sixgun as a real sixgun and not a five-gun.

Ruger has introduced 50th Year Anniversary versions of the .357 Blackhawk, 2005; .44 Blackhawk, 2006; and .44 Super Blackhawk, 2009. I, of course, had to have all three. I have had several of the .357s converted to .44 Special and just received a new Model .357 Blackhawk, a special 10″ Commemorative from the Ruger Collectors Association. While I left my Anniversary Super Blackhawk strictly as issued, I had to do the same thing to the New Model .44 Magnum Blackhawk as I did to one of the originals more than 50 years ago; the barrel was cut to 4¾” using an old original Flat-Top .44 Magnum barrel turning it into a prime candidate for the title of Perfect Packin’ Pistol.