The Sixgunner: Building A Better Blackhawk: .357 Magnum

Barrel Length Solutions

I am exceptionally fond of the original length of the .357 Blackhawk. The only change I have made on mine in nearly 60 years is to replace the sloping front sight with a flat black post, which is much easier for me to see. But I had to do something about that 61/2″ barrel length model. Two paths were chosen. One was an easy conversion of simply cutting the barrel back 1″ and remounting the front sight to come up with the Colt Artillery length barrel of 51/2″. As I’ve grown older, I’ve come to appreciate this length as only slightly more difficult to pack than the shorter barrel and only slightly less easy to shoot than the 71/2″ version.

I remember while still in my formative sixgunning years reading of Skeeter Skelton solving the “missing” 71/2″ model by cutting back an original 10″ barreled .357 Blackhawk. At the time, we did not know how rare the 10″ .357 Blackhawk was. To do such a thing today would certainly not be acceptable.

The alternative is to fit a new barrel; fortunately, it is relatively easy to find the right conversion barrel. During the heyday of long-range silhouetting, Ruger offered the Ruger .357 Maximum Blackhawk with a 101/2″ barrel. Many of these Maximums have been converted to larger calibers requiring a new barrel, which gives us a source for takeoff barrels.

I found four such barrels for use in building a Better Blackhawk. One was left at the original length and sent off to Gary Reeder attached to a .357 Blackhawk. Gary re-blued this Blackhawk as only he can while at the same time embellishing it with gold trim. I fitted it with a brass Ruger Super Blackhawk grip frame, and it is an exceptionally good shooting sixgun and companion to my original 10″ .357 Blackhawk.

About five years ago, the Ruger Collectors Association had a special run of 50 10″ .357 Blackhawks made up for members using the 50th Anniversary .357 New Model frame, which is the same size as the original. I was fortunate to come up with one of these. So, I now have three of these long-barreled Blackhawks for shooting pleasure. They are exceptionally accurate with all loads; however, I prefer 180- to 200-grain bullets, especially the latter. I bought an NEI four-cavity gas-checked #358.200 bullet mold from a reader, and these Blackhawks and that bullet are a marriage made in sixgunnin’ heaven.