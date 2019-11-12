.38 Super Or Super .38?

When it came to semi-autos, like many teenagers from my era I had one of the 1911 Government Model .45’s and a source for military hardball. When I moved my family across the country in 1966 the .45 was in a flap holster under the seat of my 1965 Ford Station Wagon. As far as I was concerned the .45 was the do-all and end-all when it came to semi-autos. I also had a copy of Jeff Cooper’s book Fighting Handguns from 1958 and it definitely supported my choice. However, Col. Cooper mentioned another cartridge I hardly paid any attention to until the Gun Control Act of 1968.



With the passing of GCA ’68 we really did not know what effect it would have on firearms availability. When it was originally announced I did not wait to see what implementation would bring but grabbed my credit card and headed to the local department store with a gun department. They had three Colt Commanders in the display case and just as now, I had a hard time making decisions. I did what I almost always advise those who ask, namely “Buy ’em both.” Except in this case I bought all three.



One was a .45 ACP, one was a 9mm, and the third was a .38 Super. I had never shot or even seen a .38 Super, however, I did recall Col. Cooper had good things to say about the .38 Super as what he called a “Trail Gun.” For me, the .38 Super was only the beginning and it soon became my favorite choice of semi-auto cartridges.



It took some doing for this to become a favored cartridge, though, as that original .38 Super would not keep all its shots on a piece of notebook paper at 25 yards. I sent it off to Bill Wilson to see what could be done and he fitted it with a new barrel. The new barrel was not marked .38 Super but rather Wilson Super .38. Whatever the marking, this barrel was a great improvement and my first magazine full of cartridges through this new barrel not only stayed on a piece of notebook paper — it put all 10 shots inside 2". Now I had a .38 Super that worked.