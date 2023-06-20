The Legacy Lives On

Carrying On The Legacy

Elmer Keith may be gone, however the legacy of the No. 5 SAA lives on. Gary Reeder has reached back in time and is now offering a thoroughly modern No. 5 Improved based on Elmer’s No. 5 as it appeared in the 1929 American Riflemen. Modern touches include better sights, micro-style rear with interchangeable front blades and a transfer bar safety conversion combined with a standard single action style action with a half cock notch. The loading gate is opened and the hammer put on half cock for loading and unloading even though it has a transfer bar safety.

It was my good fortune to test the prototype No. 5 Improved, one of the most beautiful sixguns ever offered by Gary Reeder. The 6″ Deluxe Grade all-steel prototype is high polished stainless steel highlighted by bright blue screws, engraved, with a deep muzzle crowned octagonal barrel, chambered in .44 Special and stocked with elephant ivory. There is one major change of the Reeder No. 5 compared to the Keith No. 5. Grover duplicated Keith’s Number 5 grip frame, however Keith had very small hands, which is evident in his grip frame. Reeder maintained the same basic grip frame making it more useable by adding three-eighths of an inch to the length.

The triggerguard and the hammer of the No. 5 Improved are both beautifully shaped with the triggerguard smaller than standard and beautifully rounded, however it is overshadowed by the stylishness of the hammer. The profile whether from the side with its very slim look or from the top with its beautifully shaped spur will stir a sixgunner’s soul and when cocked, the back of the hammer beautifully flows along the backstrap.

The prototype No. 5 Improved had to be sent back with me fully intending to order a No. 5 .44 Special later. Before I could act, Diamond Dot, (can you guess what she collects?) got together with Gary Reeder and ordered a very special No. 5 Improved and I now have one of the first two production No. 5 Improved .44 Specials. It will be available in .45 Colt and .41 Special also. A few changes have been made. Instead of a 6″-barrel, this first of what will probably be many No. 5 Improved sixguns has the more eye-pleasing (to me) 51⁄2″-barrel, stocks are certificated 20,000-year old woolymammoth ivory out of Russia with a heart-stopping creamy smooth texture, and the serial number has special significance being MPM66 (See GUNS Campfire Tales, April 2005).

What makes it even more special is the fact Diamond Dot plotted with Gary Reeder to have this first production No. 5 Improved .44 Special put together for my birthday. I don’t know which of the two of them made the decisions as to barrel length and caliber but they did goooood! The wooly-mammoth ivory and engraving are just added icing on the cake.