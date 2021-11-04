My major growing up, my true formative years, took place in the 1950s. The 1950s were also a great time for sixgunners. During those few short years Colt resurrected the Single Action Army and introduced the .357 Magnum and the .357 Python. Ruger gave us the .22 Single-Six, the .357 Magnum Blackhawk, the .44 Magnum Blackhawk and the .44 Magnum Super Blackhawk. Smith & Wesson outdid both companies with the arrival of the 1950 Target and Military Models in .44 Special and .45ACP, the .357 Magnum Highway Patrolman, the .357 Combat Magnum, the 1955 Target in .45ACP and Elmer Keith’s long-awaited .44 Magnum.

My grade school, the house I lived in the 1950s, the shipping and receiving docks I worked on after high school — all are now just a memory. The same is true of every single sixgun mentioned from the big three manufacturers of the 1950s. Most have been dropped while others exist in name only. The only Colt which remains is the Single Action Army and it has changed in several ways. All the Old Model Rugers have been dropped or replaced by New Model versions and only a few Smith & Wessons are resurrected from time to time in their Classic Series. The latter guns are excellent, but definitely not the same as they were in the Golden Years.

These are the guns I have used and prefer; your choice may be entirely different. Choosing favorites is not always easy. Sometimes I can pick one favorite; other times it will be several. With that in mind we herein look at Taffin’s Top .32 Magnum sixguns.