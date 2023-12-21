"Heavy Duty" Christmas With Madbo
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
Christmas is a little different now, ever since friend Mike “The Mad Bohemian” Hutyra died. Called Madbo for short, he was the epitome of what a sixgunman was supposed to be. From his tidy handlebar mustache and pressed Wranglers with sharp creases to his pearl snap western shirts, Madbo was a proud Texan sixgunner.
Madbo liked acting the role of a modern-day gunslinger — and he was fast, replicating several Bill Jordan shooting tricks. He displayed his quickness and skill at drawing and shooting ping pong balls while dropping the ball from various heights with his gun hand. He was known to drive long distances with Bill Jordan’s Outstanding American Handgunner trophy strapped in his front seat.
Sadly, Madbo died earlier this year after being involved in a serious automobile wreck. Fellow sixgunners lost not only a brother but also a great sixgun source of knowledge, especially anything related to King Custom. Gone, too, are his unique Christmas gifts. It wasn’t necessarily the gifts Madbo gave you, but their honest-to-goodness uniqueness was always sure to put a smile on your face — and keep it there.
One year, I received a package of Texas smoked summer sausage, beef jerky and snack sticks, and a nice note wishing me a Merry Christmas. Another year, I received a large ceramic thermometer in the shape of a rifle cartridge, which hangs in my basement. Another year brought a large bolo tie with a nice note on the box. I still have the box and still wear the tie. Then came the fruit cakes. Madbo loved sending fruit cakes.
A Friend in Need
A few years back, Madbo bought a pre-’64 Winchester Model 70 in .458 Winchester Magnum. He mentioned he didn’t have any ammo for it. He also mentioned he was having a hard time finding any .22 rimfire ammo anywhere. Ironically, I had recently acquired a few boxes of vintage Weatherby .458 Winchester ammo. I sent it to him, along with some handloads of mine and a few bulk boxes of .22 rimfire. Something to keep him busy.
Madbo joked he could barely lift the box out of his post office mailbox. That Christmas, I received a box large enough for a TV to fit inside. It was full of hot sauces, salsa, corn chips, nacho chips, hot chips and any other type of chip from Texas. Then there was beef jerky, snack sticks and any other Texas snack you could think of. I still have some of the hot sauce from that package.
Meeting
Madbo is another friend I claim through the wonders of the internet. This colorful collector caught my eye, and several others, on the various gun forums with his amazing collection of guns and gun memorabilia. I finally got to meet this character in person a few years later, and he didn’t disappoint.
He was a master of scouring the internet for old, brand-name guns with names like Colt, Winchester, S&W and Ruger, to name but a few. Throw the name “King Conversion” in front of those makes, and you’d see a true “pro” in action. He was a collector of old leather, too (holsters, tools, carvings, signs, etc.), and always seemed to find himself in the middle of a bid, bargain or negotiation.
I give him credit; he had the discipline to set a bidding limit and stop bidding when his limit was reached. It’s what made his blued steel collection more valuable to him. Plus, while shooting and enjoying his treasure trove of triple-locks, flat tops and target models, they only appreciated in value. How’s that for a 401K plan? Making money while enjoying your investment!
Auction
While Madbo never got the chance to cash in on the fruits of his labor, his family did, as well as his many friends and fellow collectors. Madbo’s guns were auctioned off, giving friends the chance to own a piece of a beloved friend/brother a piece of his collection.
Many of Madbo’s guns were out of my price range, but there were a few I thought I could afford. As you know, when bidding, you never know what’s going to happen. I ended up winning two guns from his estate — a S&W Heavy Duty and a Colt MK III Trooper.
I was tickled to have won the Heavy Duty, as I’ve wanted one for years, and this would be a perfect one to have since it was Madbo’s. Like many of you, I told my wife it would be my Christmas present, even though it was July. She’s now caught up on Christmas shopping for me until 2032, I think.
Bonus Gifts
When I received the guns, I had an instant flashback to old Madbo. The pistol rug and guns smelled of him, a combination of gun oil and laundry soap. I could not only smell his presence, but I could feel it.
Madbo always said many guns are not described accurately in their listings. This was one of the ways he got bargains. The Heavy Duty was a prime example. It had a “King Custom” cockeyed hammer, and the front sight was re-shaped and serrated. Boy, was this a surprise! I felt like Madbo personally gave me these bonus extras like it was meant to be.
I know we aren’t supposed to covet physical items, but in this case, it feels right. I’d gladly give all my guns away to have Madbo back. But having a few of his guns sure is a nice way to remember him. I sure wish I was getting another fruit cake from him this year.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!