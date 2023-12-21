"Heavy Duty" Christmas With Madbo

Meeting

Madbo is another friend I claim through the wonders of the internet. This colorful collector caught my eye, and several others, on the various gun forums with his amazing collection of guns and gun memorabilia. I finally got to meet this character in person a few years later, and he didn’t disappoint.

He was a master of scouring the internet for old, brand-name guns with names like Colt, Winchester, S&W and Ruger, to name but a few. Throw the name “King Conversion” in front of those makes, and you’d see a true “pro” in action. He was a collector of old leather, too (holsters, tools, carvings, signs, etc.), and always seemed to find himself in the middle of a bid, bargain or negotiation.

I give him credit; he had the discipline to set a bidding limit and stop bidding when his limit was reached. It’s what made his blued steel collection more valuable to him. Plus, while shooting and enjoying his treasure trove of triple-locks, flat tops and target models, they only appreciated in value. How’s that for a 401K plan? Making money while enjoying your investment!