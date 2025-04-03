Spreading the Johnson Genes

We all need a special place to unwind that’s easily accessible. My hidey-hole is tucked away in the Florida Mountains of New Mexico. I planned to spend a few days tucked away high in the hills doing some truck camping. Though only 20 minutes from home, it feels like I’m a million miles away.

Truck camping is a convenient way of making a fast getaway when the need calls. Son Bart is now a year old and out of diapers, so Sally would have an easier go of it with our little man, although he’s more mobile and getting into everything.

With an article looming and the need for some alone time for thinking and relaxing, a quick campout was just what the doctor ordered. Truck camping is easy. All you need is a truck, minimal groceries, and a bottle of something to keep you company around the campfire.

A good tarp can be used for a more elaborate camp, tenting it to the truck, lean-to style. Add a few blankets for the ground and a sleeping bag, and you’re cozier than a bug in the rug. Speaking of bugs, I brought my bug out bag for handloading .44 Magnum shells, should I get bored.

The first night’s supper consisted of a New York strip steak that I cubed on a rock and skewered on a freshly peeled stick, shish-kabob style. A little salt and pepper and I roasted the meat over the fire’s coals. Side dishes included hobo baked beans cooked in the can with “mucho” habanero sauce and diced green chiles added for extra heat and flavor, along with a store-bought biscuit. A few pulls of Henry McKenna for dessert and I was ready to hit my sleeping bag.