Accuracy Over Speed

You must hit the target. Speed comes from smoothness and economy of motion. Work on accuracy and the speed will come. If you focus on speed accuracy will never come.

If your objective is personal defense or practical pistol competition, a reasonable goal is to hit an 8″ circle every time. This does not mean your shots will be spread evenly over the target. Most of your shots will be clustered in around a 4″ circle, with only the occasional sloppy trigger break or loss of focus resulting in a shot straying out near the edge.

When you are hitting 100% of the time, resist the notion of reducing target size. Instead, work on going faster without sacrificing accuracy. There’s no advantage in hitting the middle button of your assailant’s shirt. But there is an advantage in getting your shot off in one rather than three seconds. Accuracy first is a time-proven principle. So consider these proven proverbs. “Take your time, fast,” and “Speed’s fine, but accuracy is final.”