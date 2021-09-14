Two For One:

Not Entirely Distant Relatives

My original plan was to shoot up the now discontinued box of Blazer 9mm Largo and then sell the Astra. Then I noticed in the instruction sheet accompanying the pistol that shooting .38 Colt Auto in it was acceptable. Please note: the .38 Colt Auto cartridge is not the same as the .38 Super! The .38 Colt Auto and .38 Super Auto are the same dimensionally, but the latter version develops much higher pressures which would be dangerous in the old Astra or any other .38 Colt Auto. The .38 Colt Auto’s and .38 Super’s case length is 0.900″ and a 0.005″ difference in semi-auto pistol case length is negligible. New cases will vary that much in the same lot.

However, I wondered about the following. Case design for the 9mm Largo is rimless but .38 Colt Auto is semi-rimmed. I had some old .38 Colt Auto factory loads on hand and they sure enough wouldn’t chamber in my 9mm Largo. But Starline’s .38 Super Competition cases are rimless and most certainly they chambered perfectly in the Astra. So, I was set. No new brass or dies were needed. One handload could be assembled that would function perfectly in both pistols ­— at least I hoped.

However, there is one caveat. Reloading data for .38 Largo is limited. The only current manual in which I could find data is Speer’s Reloading Manual #14. Starting loads listed for .38 Super are at or near maximum for the old Astra 9mm Largo. Of course, 0.355″ bullets are proper for both rounds.

I settled on 5.0 grains of Unique with Zero Bullet Company’s 124-grain, 0.355″ RN and also with Oregon Trail’s 0.356″ 124-grain commercially cast RN. Both bullet and powder combinations chamber, function and fire fine through either semi-auto. Velocities run about 1,100 fps. Somebody has to be mentally asking, “Duke, what size are the groups each pistol delivers?” I say, “Who cares? I hit what I’m aiming at more often than not.” Incidentally I chronographed the CCI Blazer 9mm Largo factory loads through both pistols and got about 1,200 fps.

With this two-for-one situation, I’m not as keen to sell off the Astra as I formerly intended. It’s a neat historical handgun, albeit in an odd clunky way. And the shiny 1911 gives me some “bling!”

