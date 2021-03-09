aimpoint acrO P-1 red dot Sight

If you value “tuff stuff” be sure to check out the Aimpoint ACRO P-1 Handgun Red Dot Sight. Like most things Aimpoint, this one is built like a tank. Right off the bat, you’ll notice it’s fully enclosed, providing protection against knocks and dings associated with hard use and even daily carry. There are a few additional good reasons for this approach.

First, the delicate dot projection part of the system is sealed off from the world at large. That protects the sensitive parts from dust and moisture. In fact, the housing ensures this optic is not water resistant. It’s waterproof. Big difference. This one can be submerged to a depth of 80 feet. Most of us probably won’t be doing many underwater assaults, but like watches, a more rigorous waterproof rating means all the usual stuff like rain, sweat, humidity, gun oils and the like aren’t going to cause any problems over the long haul. As for dust, perhaps you’ve noticed a starburst effect with other red dot sights? This can occur when the lens is dirty or when the dot projection mechanism picks up lint or debris. Not the case here, as all that is sealed within the housing.

There’s another hidden benefit to the enclosed approach. In certain lighting conditions (think sun out in front of you) with lesser-quality red dot sights, the glare can show you a beautiful view of the “guts” of your red dot instead of the target through the glass. The enclosed housing of the ACRO helps eliminate this effect thanks to some built-in shading. That, combined with quality lens coating, gives you optical clarity in all lighting conditions. In the worst-case scenario, the same housing provides a course sighting option by simply “aiming through the tube.”

The ACRO has adjustable intensity settings selectable via buttons on the left side that give you six daylight and four night vision compatible options for the 3.5 MOA dot. The windage and elevation adjustment turrets are flush with the body, so once zeroed, you won’t be knocking anything out of place. The battery compartment is accessible through the side of the unit, so every year and a half when you have to swap it out, you won’t have to re-zero the ACRO.

For more info: Aimpoint.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner