Beretta Tear-Away Clothing

I’m pretty sure the male dancers at Chippendales don’t see the benefits of tear-away clothing quite like I do. I’ve been carrying inside-the-waistband almost exclusively for a couple of decades now, and in all that time, and thousands of associated practice draws, I’ve found one variable capable of throwing a wrench in the works. Shirts.

In a perfect world, you’d wear a shirt that’s huge around the waist. It would be made of heavy material so it won’t show a concealed pistol imprint, but the ginormous waist size would prevent your shirt from ever getting hung up on the gun when you violently fling it up and over the gun grip during stage one of the concealed draw. The problem with a 72″ waist shirt is it looks dorky. Unless of course you have a 72″ waist. The smaller and more normal looking the shirt tail, the more frequently it’s going to foul you up during a speed draw.

Try it sometime. Bring a loose and tighter fitting shirt to the range. Do 50 speed draws from complete concealment with each and see what percentage of the time things get fouled up. On the range it doesn’t matter as long as you’re being safe. In a self-defense encounter, it might have life altering implications.

Fortunately, there’s a solution. Tear-away shirts.

The Beretta Vic FieldTac Shirt offers a great solution for those who carry inside the waistband. It holds its own as a general purpose — and quite nice looking — garment, but it really shines thanks to its concealed carry features.

The FieldTac is shaped to look just fine tucked or untucked, but unlike most off-the-rack shirts, this one is trim and very un-tent-like. What makes it work for belt carry is the unique combination of standard buttons and hook and loop closure tabs. The shirt features buttons going from the neck to the central stomach area. From that point down to the base of the shirt, small hook and loop square patches hold the shirt closed.

With a normal button-down shirt, you must lift the shirt cleanly over an inside-the-waistband holster and gun when performing a draw. That’s where hangups can get you tangled up. With the Beretta Vic FieldTac, when you vigorously yank the shirt out of the way, the Velcro tabs separate, making it easy to clear the holster and gun. It’s a brilliant solution and the “reliability” of a snag-free draw surprised me.

You’ll appreciate the Vic FieldTac for other reasons too. It’s made of sturdy, but breathable material, so it does a stellar job of hiding the outline of your gun. The fabric is somehow infused with a silver compound to fight off smelly bacteria and offers UPF 50+ UV protection. The hidden button down design looks sharp and it comes straight out of the dryer wrinkle free. Two front pockets and a handy sleeve pocket help out with your daily carry gear. BerettaUSA.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner