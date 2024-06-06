Testing

Testing modern ammo requires some careful planning, as much of it is capable of better performance than an unassisted shooter. I like to remove as many shooter-related variables as possible. If I stand there and fire freehand from 25 yards, that’ll tell you something about my eyesight, whether I have steady hands, and my trigger press, but it certainly won’t shed any meaningful light on the “mechanical” performance of the ammo itself. To do that, we need to eliminate as many variables as possible.

I always shoot strings over a good chronograph when testing new ammo. I don’t really care whether it exits the muzzle of my test gun at 1,150 or 1,173 feet per second (fps). What I do care about is the shot-to-shot consistency of velocity. Over ten (or more) shots, what is the extreme spread between the lowest and highest velocity readings? For example, if my lowest reading is 1,050 fps and my highest for a given type of ammo is 1,195, then the extreme spread is 145 fps. That’s a lot of accuracy-robbing velocity variance. It also sheds a clue that the ammo is manufactured very consistently round to round. Lately, I’ve been working with a Garmin Xero C1 Pro, and it does a wonderful job of consistently capturing velocity data.

For accuracy testing, I always use a good rest (in my case, the Ransom Multi-Caliber Steady Rest) and almost always test at 25 yards with five-shot groups. To eliminate eyesight and associated tiny sight alignment errors, I try to use either a quality red dot with a one MOA dot or a handgun scope, depending on what mounting options I can cobble together. Either one of those does a marvelous job of virtually eliminating sighting error variability.