What’s barely larger than an Apple Airpods case, has enough sophisticated electronics to rival the programming of the Space Shuttle auto-landing system and tells you how fast your bullets go?

Give up?

It’s the new Garmin Xero C1 Pro. That’s a fancy name for a ballistic chronograph.

The name is bougie for good reason; this one isn’t your daddy’s chrony, with a tripod, sunscreens and a box full of electronics, you’ll inevitably shoot to pieces one day in a momentary lapse of concentration. This one is Doppler radar-driven.

You might be familiar with an earlier chrony using similar technology. That one is the size of a briefcase and has a reputation for somewhat finicky operation. That’s not a slam on another product — it was also revolutionary for its time.

The Xero overcomes many of the challenges of all chronys with obviously solid technology within and, from what I can tell from range observation, some incredibly sophisticated programming and rules logic. Hold that thought.