Silence? Or Not So Much?

I’m a big fan of shooting with silencers. Even still, the whole topic of suppressors is chock-full of myths and misconceptions.

Let’s start with the name. If you’re one who values the importance of precise terminology, you already noticed I used the words “silencer” and “suppressor” in the opening sentence. As it turns out, both are correct. While the term “suppressor” more accurately describes what these devices do, the original sound moderator (as airgunners call them) was patented by one Hiram Percy Maxim in 1909, although he had been selling them since about 1902. The device name on the patent? Silencer.

But the big topic of confusion is whether suppressors, moderators, silencers, or whatever you want to call them, make firearms’ hearing safe. Well, they do. And they don’t. As with many things in life, knowing some of the details makes all the difference and may save you from lifelong hearing loss. Let’s explore.