Over the centuries, people have searched for wisdom from an odd variety of sources. The dead, elderly relatives, tea leaves, decks of cards, Ouija boards, and, more recently, crowdsourcing. That last one rests on the theory that if you get enough people to weigh in with their opinions, the truth will become evident by volume. I guess the crowdsourcing proponents have never heard of the Kardashians. Millions are attracted to that drivel, making the audience one of the largest crowds ever, but the lot of them combined likely couldn’t solve the daily Worldle with 10 guesses.

I’m aware of at least one crowdsourcing success story, however. You see, I have a crowd of holsters. Yes, I have the proverbial “box” of holsters, but also a file cabinet, lawn bag, another box, a large desk drawer and three construction dumpsters full of them. Together, they’ve generated crowdsourced wisdom and have shared some learnings with me over the years. There’s nothing quite so valuable as wisdom gained through trial, error, and failure, punctuated by the elusive success story.

So what does the Oracle of Holster have to say?