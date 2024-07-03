How Bad Is It?

U.S. Border Patrol has identified and caught 160 terrorism watchlist suspects trying to infiltrate the U.S. through our Mexican border in 2023 alone. Now Hamas is calling on sympathizers worldwide to commit jihad without delay. The enfeebled person currently occupying the White House is complicit by encouraging immigrants without vetting while insisting the wide-open border is closed and then disbursing them nationally without controls, and you pay bus and airfare.

Officials don’t know how many “gotaways” are terrorists. More keep arriving, using Mr. Biden’s open-door border plan. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) counted 530,000 gotaways last year alone. Border encounters in December 2023 hit a record 260,000. Captured known terrorists hit 659 in September. How many are Hamas? I’ll interpret this: It’s pretty bad.

Remember “sleeper cells”? It describes what these vicious murderers do — they hide until ready to strike. Sneak into America, hide in plain sight, communicate internally, and then wait for the command from leadership.

The real question is how deep the Middle East–China–Russia–North Korea axis runs. Three have nuclear weapons. Only Iran, backing the Gaza attacks, lacks nukes.

Arm yourselves, citizens, and get more training; you’re our first and possibly last line of defense. Promote marksmanship training nationwide now. Open all government ranges to full-fledged civilian marksmanship required by law (10 USC §4309). Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership (JPFO.org) tells President Biden, don’t get caught drooling with your pants down. Don’t just “stand” there, act. He isn’t listening. It’s going to be up to you.