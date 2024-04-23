More than a decade ago, I was en route to my first of many of the Rangemaster Tactical Conferences, sponsored annually by master instructor Tom Givens and his lovely wife Lynn, an ace instructor in her own right. On the way, shooting champion and trainer Andy Stanford told me Tac-Con was something like the International Association of Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers or the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors but open to civilians. I’ve never been able to quibble with that well-deserved accolade.

In late 2023, Givens arranged another type of brainstorming session. Only veteran instructors were invited, about three dozen of us, and the format was that a handful would address topics in firearms/deadly force/threat management training and then lead a roundtable discussion of the given matter by all in attendance. I found it to be an outstanding “train the trainer” learning experience, and with Tom’s permission would like to share some highlights here.