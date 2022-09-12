Why A Custom Sixgun?

Dream On

I use the term dream gun. I’m a dreamer; always have been and hope I always will be. While working fulltime on a factory night shift and attending classes full-time at a university, I needed dreams to help keep me going. Many of those dreams revolved around custom sixguns found in Elmer Keith’s 1955 book, Sixguns. I looked at them over and over and thought — someday. Even after college and moving to Idaho I still had to live on dreams with three kids to provide for. I still have the catalog from Trapper Gun with so many custom sixguns for me to look at and think — someday.

When we are young we don’t think “someday” will ever arrive, but it does. Kids grow up and go out on their own and we actually arrive at a time in our life when we have expendable dollars. Suddenly dreams can come true. If your time hasn’t arrived yet, be patient, it surely will.

So what are some reasons for customizing sixguns and building custom sixguns? The two ideas are not the same. The former seeks to improve a factory product while the latter normally signifies the conversion to a different caliber and look. Many custom efforts are expended simply to “improve” a factory sixgun. Revolvers are manufactured by imperfect people using imperfect machines yet they are for the most part totally usable right out of the box. However for that relatively small group wanting more, there are several things to be done to to make them more accurate — or simply better — in the eyes of the beholder.