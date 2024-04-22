Working Guns

larger “Kit”

The second working group of outdoor handguns includes those for defense against predators, which in North America mostly means bears. Old-timers recall Dirty Harry saying, “This is a .44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world …” in 1971. The decades since have seen the introduction of both factory and wildcat cartridges far more powerful such as the .454 Casull, .460 and .500 S&W, and .480 Ruger.

I don’t have a lot of experience with defense against bears. On three occasions, I’ve deployed my handgun against black bears, never against one of the big bears. The handgun was a Ruger .44 Magnum Super Blackhawk, which I mainly used for metallic silhouette competition. I never had to fire at a bear, though in one case, I had about 2 lbs. of pressure on a 3-lb. trigger when the bear turned and ambled off.

Currently, I like the Freedom Arms .454 Casull. My example has a 6″ barrel and factory-tuned trigger; it is beautifully made and incredibly accurate. For carry in bear country when working, hiking or fishing, there are compact versions of powerful revolvers including the .500 S&W. My only concern with these big cartridges is recoil.

The recoil factor seems to be the main reason why the 10mm Auto has become popular as bear repellent. The rationale seems to be no handgun can surely stop a big bear except with a bullet to the brain, which is more easily accomplished with a lighter recoiling semiauto holding lots of cartridges. If it works for you, I won’t argue. I see lots of shooters on the range who can’t hit a motionless 6″ target and doubt it is any easier when the target is moving, and the shooter is in fear for his life. I used to spend more time in grizzly country than I do now, but if I do so again, I want a rifle — a BIG rifle.

