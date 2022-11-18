Alternate Police Weapons That Work (And Some That Don't)

(I) Giveaway ends February 28, 2022. All entries must be received by giveaway end date. Mail-in entries accepted; send postcards (no envelopes) to: American Handgunner Magazine, Versacarry 2022, P.O. Box 501377, San Diego, CA 92150-1377. Deployed military should use stateside address. (II) Limit one entry per household. Contest open to U.S. residents only. Employees and agents of Publishers’ Development Corp. are not eligible. No purchase necessary. Contest void where prohibited by law. (III) Giveaway winner(s) chosen by random drawing. Winners will be notified by certified mail on official letterhead. Winners must respond within 30 days of receiving notification or an alternate winner will be selected. To protect the privacy and security of winners, names will not be made public. (IV) Winners must undergo a background check (if needed) and comply with all other federal, state and local laws. Prizes will not be awarded if illegal in jurisdiction of winner(s). No substitutions or transfers to a third party are allowed. Associated taxes and fees will be the responsibility of the winner. Giveaway prizes may have evidence of being tested or have minor handling marks. Factory warranties may apply in some cases.