Online Exclusive: THE AYOOB FILE

Alternate Police Weapons That Work (And Some That Don't)

Written By Tom McHale
2022
With many years of experience as cops, Brent Wheat, Roy Huntington, and Erick Gelhaus discuss alternate methods that they’ve seen (or heard about) work on bad guys.

