Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Black Powder For Self-Defense?

Written By Brent Wheat
1

Steam locomotives were a cool thing, and they’re still around to some extent as tourist attractions, but there are better ways to move trains. GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat argues the same is true of black powder and handguns.

Tune in to this episode of Gun Cranks to find out if Tom McHale and Roy Huntington agree.

Email [email protected] to share your thoughts about using black powder for self-defense.

1

