We can’t figure out why Erick Gelhaus, Gunsite Academy Rangemaster, hates speed reholstering … After all, all the cool kids are moving to it, and it’s all over YouTube, so what could possibly go wrong?

The Gun Cranks discuss the merits of high-speed, low-drag gun shoving into the belt. Is it a tactical advantage for … something? Or are you just going to shoot your, well, you know … off? Listen in and find out!

