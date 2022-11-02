Online Exclusive: THE AYOOB FILE

Will Polymer Guns Become Future Classics? - AHP #180

Written By Tom McHale
2022
2

Our three classic Cranks look ahead this week. Which modern firearms do Brent Wheat, Tom McHale, and Roy Huntington think will be considered classics in the next 20 years?

