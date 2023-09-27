Fast & Accurate For Cops

The Drills

Slow ﬁre drill: Five shots on target, unlimited time, two-hand standing. Done once each from ﬁve, ten, ﬁfteen, twenty and twenty-ﬁve yards. Each shot reinforces the basics and the shooter also veriﬁes sight zero.

Five-second drill: The shooter has ﬁve seconds to draw and ﬁre a single shot. This is an opportunity for the muscles to refresh long-term memory, and make sure every component of the draw to the shot movement is down pat. Then it’s done with two shots. Rob doesn’t care for what Cooper would call the

“hammer” and what some call the “double tap,” with two shots ﬁred so fast only the ﬁrst is aimed. He wants some veriﬁcation the gun is on target for every shot in the string. The emphasis here is on what Cooper deﬁned as the “controlled pair.” Then, in the same ﬁve-second span, the shooter ﬁres three shots. Then four. Then ﬁve, six, etc., going all the way up to ten shots in ﬁve seconds. As the pace accelerates, timing is quickly grooved in for the new shooter and is sharpened for the veteran.

Three-grasp drill: The shooter draws and ﬁres two shots free style, usually in his preferred two-hand stance. Then the support hand comes off and the shooter triggers another con-trolled pair strong hand. Then the shooter ﬁres the last two shots weak hand. In a variation of this, the shooter ﬁres one shot from each of those positions, but the emphasis is on accuracy. Leatham doesn’t want you to consider this exercise concluded until you have created a one-hole group from the three yard line with one shot each ﬁred from two-hand, strong hand only, and weak hand only.

Shoot and move drill: Five shots moving forward. Then ﬁve shots retreating from the target. Then a combination of the two. Finally, a magazine is left at the forward line and the shooters move one line back. On the start signal, move forward ﬁring until you have reached the point where you placed the fresh magazine. Reload there, picking up the magazine from the ground, and ﬁre as you retreat back to the starting point.

Shoot, reload, shoot drill: The shooter draws, ﬁres six, speed reloads and ﬁres six more. It can be done at ten yards on three targets, two shots on each per sequence, or all on one target at whatever distance the ofﬁcer feels he needs to work on.