KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

The mind, your most powerful weapon, is also your greatest asset. The mind is what allows you to think, perceive and make sound tactical decisions. It is paramount to the self-protection and that of your loved ones in the event of civil unrest.

How, then, using our most powerful weapon, may control of our environment as opposed to our environment controlling us? According to second century Stoic Roman Emperor and Philosopher Marcus Aurelias, who reigned during a pandemic and civil unrest of the 2nd century AD over the most powerful empire on earth at the time, “External things are not the problem, it’s your assessment of them.”

In other words, we cannot control the events transpiring around us, but we can control our perception of them leading to sound decisions which in turn allow us to formulate an appropriate response. Sound tactical decisions are made when your mind can process accurate incoming information.

Nothing is more formidable in combat than a clear mind. Marcus Aurelias advises “It’s all in how you perceive it. You are in control. You can dispense with misperception at will [resulting in] serenity, total calm, and safe anchorage.” Your mind additionally plays a critical role in building mental resilience and confidence. Protection experts, who work in high-threat environments, are sometimes armed only with their most powerful weapon. They need to remain calm and collected when under duress, and they must have what it takes mentally to be successful.

Remaining clam is a function of mental toughness which is the measure of individual resilience and confidence that can project success at home, at work, in competition and under duress. It refers to any set of positive non-physical attributes that helps you to cope with the threatening situation and perform under duress and in difficult situations.

You must be willing to hope for the best but plan for the worst. Using mental imagery, visualize yourself in the middle of your worse-case nightmare before it occurs. What would you do? What are your options? How would you best respond?

If you plan ahead of time, run that movie clip or scenario in your imagination and work out solutions mentally, then, if it ever happened, you’ve already consciously worked through the problem and are far more prepared to engage a real-world violent physical threat. Remaining calm makes you a harder target.