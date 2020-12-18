more gunsmithing!

Vote Dangit!

We gun folks keep saying the phrase in Workman’s article, words to the effect of “they just don’t get it…” It being the ineffectiveness of laws against guns.

Unfortunately for us, they DO get it! They’re not stupid; they realize criminals, terrorists, madmen, thugs, etc. can and will get guns anytime they want. They’re paid to promote the “guns are unsafe, guns are the problem” mantra. There’s a programmed, concerted effort to disarm and subjugate the American public.

I would suggest we stop repeating our mantra and start encouraging our sympathetic audience to get involved. Vote, knock on doors for candidates in your neighborhood, attend local government meetings, and speak up to the press and media. We cannot afford to be “the silent majority” any longer! It’s clear in this election that outright confiscation of firearms is on the table.

Respectfully,

Paul W. Betz

Via email

We are indeed living in dangerous times and it’s not just because of COVID-19 or the much reported civil unrest we’re witnessing, but rather it’s the fact another election is looming in November and it’s never been easier for the anti-gun and anti-hunting politician’s to get elected or re-elected. The main reason is gun owners and hunters have been complacent and apathetic when it comes to getting out and voting for their gun/hunting rights/heritage. One only needs to look at what happened in Virginia and what is continuing to unfold there. This should be a harsh lesson of what happens when there’s a low voter turnout. In Virginia, only around 40% of the eligible voters turned out to vote. This indeed could happen nationwide. We’re in danger of losing our gun rights and hunting heritage if we fail to act and get out and vote this November and every election from here on out. Dangerous times? Not if we all do our part to regain our gun rights and hunting heritage and vote.

Daniel W. Quarry

Via email