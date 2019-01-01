Speak Out March/April 2018

Missing The Mark?

I share Mike Callahan’s concern (Speak Out, January-February 2018) about American Handgunner’s recent drift in subject matter. His first example (“Grass Roots Grinds” praising Habilis Bushtools) was poorly chosen, since Handgunner has always accorded significant space to knives. But the touchy feely piece on cats… c’mon! Have you trained yours to hunt with you? Many other examples could have been cited.



To paraphrase and to quote your reply: But we aren’t just handgun enthusiasts. We have other interests and values. There’s “what we all do, love, like, wish for at times, …will to our children and much, much more.”



Much more, indeed: no one is denying that. Some of us smoke fine cigars, appreciate French wines, lust after Victoria’s Secret supermodels, collect watches, enjoy gardening or play chess. Yet I don’t expect to see anything on those pursuits, however brief and digressive, in the pages of AH. But why not — given your argument? Can they not also can be part of the whole person?



I imagine your reply: “Well, yeah, but there are plenty of magazines on babes and bordeaux and, well, all that other stuff.” Yes, and that’s precisely my point. There are publications devoted to every conceivable niche passion — including cats. There are cable channels catering exclusively to their viewers’ taste for sappy sentiment and hoary nostalgia. Handgunner has its own mission and excels when it remembers what that is.



You attribute your lead over the competition to the fact you don’t just write about handguns; you involve the whole person. No, you’re leading in a tough market because you write about handguns (and other clearly related topics) better than the other handgun magazines. I hope you will continue to do so.



Robert Berg

Via email



Goodness Bob, you’ve brought up some excellent points. Right off the bat I can see I need to make some assignments. What is, indeed, the perfect gun to wear when gardening? The right cigar when shopping for a new handgun? I can see too, when playing chess, you might not want too much weight on the hip to distract your mind, but nonetheless, one can’t compromise personal safety just because they don’t want to be distracted during mental gyrations. I see cats out hunting all the time around my rural property here, and you bring up a very good point: Why are people not training to hunt over cats in the field? And lord knows, we’d need to study the right shotgun to use. I’d suspect muzzle blast might distract our feline friends, so maybe this is a perfect situation for a .410. I’ll get someone on it! I had no idea we’ve been neglecting these important topics! Oh, we’ll continue to write about handguns too, of course, and I appreciate your kind words on that. ­—RH