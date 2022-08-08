Just when you think ATN has pushed the envelope as far as it will go when it comes to technology and innovation, they push it a little farther. Case in point — the ThOR 4 — ATN’s flagship thermal rifle scope.

Designed for the professional hunter, the ThOR 4 comes loaded with industry-leading features. The fourth generation models are powered by ATN’s Obsidian IV dual core sensor, a high-performance ARM processor coupled with a variety of image sensors, environmental sensors and an intuitive user interface.

Depending on their needs, hunters can choose between the 384 or 640 sensors. Many would consider the difference when looking through the optic itself to be negligible. However, as magnification is increased, the ThOR 4 640×480’s superiority becomes evident with its increased resolution, sharpness and clarity. The ThOR 4 384×288 and 640×480 are each available in four lens options ranging from 5 to 40x digital zoom.

The ThOR 4 thermal imaging scope for hunting also comes with video recording, WiFi, and Bluetooth capabilities to make sharing captures of your perfect hunt a breeze. With the press of a button, you can not only stream video at 720p HD resolution, but you can simultaneously record to the SD card inside. Enable the recoil activated video (RAV) feature and never have to worry about missing your next priceless hunting moment. The ThOR 4’s built-in ballistic calculator provides instantaneous information needed to make long-range shots with more clarity and precision.