ATN ThOR 4 Smart HD
Thermal Rifle Scope
Every Long-Range Hunter’s Dream
Just when you think ATN has pushed the envelope as far as it will go when it comes to technology and innovation, they push it a little farther. Case in point — the ThOR 4 — ATN’s flagship thermal rifle scope.
Designed for the professional hunter, the ThOR 4 comes loaded with industry-leading features. The fourth generation models are powered by ATN’s Obsidian IV dual core sensor, a high-performance ARM processor coupled with a variety of image sensors, environmental sensors and an intuitive user interface.
Depending on their needs, hunters can choose between the 384 or 640 sensors. Many would consider the difference when looking through the optic itself to be negligible. However, as magnification is increased, the ThOR 4 640×480’s superiority becomes evident with its increased resolution, sharpness and clarity. The ThOR 4 384×288 and 640×480 are each available in four lens options ranging from 5 to 40x digital zoom.
The ThOR 4 thermal imaging scope for hunting also comes with video recording, WiFi, and Bluetooth capabilities to make sharing captures of your perfect hunt a breeze. With the press of a button, you can not only stream video at 720p HD resolution, but you can simultaneously record to the SD card inside. Enable the recoil activated video (RAV) feature and never have to worry about missing your next priceless hunting moment. The ThOR 4’s built-in ballistic calculator provides instantaneous information needed to make long-range shots with more clarity and precision.
From its new spin to zoom wheel and tactile buttons to its dynamic Mil-Dot Reticle and One Shot Zero, the ThOR 4 is upgraded in every sense of the word. Additionally, it offers eight display palettes — black hot, white hot and six color palettes — so users can toggle between them depending on which the conditions call for. Some may prefer the simplicity of the black or white hot modes, but the color palettes show heat distribution, minute changes in temperature and can be extremely effective for use in low-contrast conditions.
Despite all of these features, perhaps the most impressive is the ThOR 4’s ability to run for 16-plus hours of continuous use — the first-ever digital scope to do so. It charges via a USB-C cable, but you can also take along a battery pack and charge in the field if necessary. Pair it with ATN’s ABL Laser RangeFinder and you’ve got yourself every long-range hunter’s dream.
All features and capabilities considered, it’s easy to see why the ThOR 4 smart HD thermal rifle scope from ATN won the NRA’s Golden Bullseye Award for American Hunter Optic of the Year for 2022.
MSRP for the ThOR 4 ranges from $1,999 to $4,799, but during the month of August, ATN is offering $200 to $700 off select models. For a side-by-side comparison of the technical specifications for each model, visit ATNCorp.com.