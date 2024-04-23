Online Exclusive: Ruger 75th Anniversary MKIV .22 Pistol

Review: Lee Precision
Ultimate Turret Press

Written By Roy Huntington
Tired of wearing yourself out loading on a single stage press? Lee Precision’s Ultimate Turret Press can load a cartridge from “empty case to loaded round” in 15 seconds! Dies can be changed out fast for a different cartridge, and the press is tough as a tank! Roy Huntington checks it out in this easy-to-watch video. Demystify the Turret Press in 10 minutes or less!

Learn more at LeePrecision.com.

