Rock Your GLOCK

The GLOCK 18 is the selective-fire version of the classic GLOCK 17 combat pistol, which is solely available to law enforcement and military users. Notably, Saddam Hussein had one on him when Delta Force dragged his sorry carcass out of his hole.

The infamous illicit GLOCK switch is the next best thing. However, these switches are both illegal and reliably dangerous. Normal folks like us will never even touch a G18 or a GLOCK switch.

That’s honestly just as well. A true full-auto 9mm machine pistol, even a well-designed example like the G18, is really just a bullet hose. It is a great way to be profligate in your ammo expenditure. By contrast, the Franklin Armory G-S173 Binary Firing System (BFS) for GLOCK actually works.