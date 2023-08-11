I’ve been what I call an “advanced hobby gunsmith” for decades and have changed out my fair share of sights of all sorts. The old “punch and hammer” method works if you take your time and have some experience. It also causes bent and broken front sights, deformed dovetails, and scratches and gouges on slides and sights. Oopsie.

I’ve also used many sorts of sight pushers over the years and found that while some work fine, most are very “fiddly” and fussy, with lots of optional inserts, dies, spacers and often confusing instructions requiring an engineering degree to sort out. The XS GUNSMITH-Series Sight Pusher Kit for GLOCK is a refreshing change and a new way to tackle this sometimes challenging job.

The pusher is 100% American-made by XS Sights in their Fort Worth, Texas facility and was carefully designed by talented gunsmiths for both the DIY user and professional gunsmiths. The attention to detail and thoughtful design show in the final product.