Need Or Want?

I don’t know that I needed a .445 Ruger but I certainly wanted one. A .357 Maximum was found, shipped off to Ben with the orders to make me a sixgun just like Penn’s. As expected, Forkin performed all the action niceties such as action and trigger job, total tightening, post front sight mated up with a Bowen rear sight, and a beautiful deep blue finish. Whether shooting jacketed or cast bullets it performs to my highest expectations and is able to do with 300 grain bullets what my other three .44 caliber Long Range Rugers provide with 250 grain bullets. Unlike the other 1.600" long cartridges, the .475 and .500 Maximum, the .445 is not known for brutal recoil.



The 101/2" .357 Maximum bull barrel was placed in my parts box, waiting for who knows what future project. At the time I did not really foresee any possible use for a long, heavy, .38 caliber barrel. Then came the gun show. Two hours into the show, I found something I could not believe had been missed by everyone else. There on the table was a Ruger .357 Magnum Flat-Top Blackhawk for less than $200! Yes, the finish was worn, yes, someone had made a mess of the front sight by trying to install a plastic insert that had long ago disappeared, however, it would make a perfect project gun and at a most reasonable purchase price.



Usually the Three-Screw .357 Blackhawk sixguns are used for easy Packin’ Pistol conversions to .44 Special or .41 Special. Over the years I’ve had several such conversions performed on both Flat-Top and Old Model .357 Magnum Blackhawks. They are preferred over the New Models as they were built on the same size frame as the Colt Single Action resulting in a very trim, lightweight sixgun conversion.



Now that I had the Flat-Top I had to decide what to do with it. The action was sound, however it was not really shootable because of the front sight. The thought came to me it would make a perfect choice to match up with the 101/2" .357 Maximum barrel to come up with an easy shooting Long Range Ruger in .357 Magnum. With that in mind, I took the old Ruger, the Maximum barrel, a long ejector rod housing, and as a special touch, a pair of original Ruger stag grips, all to Mike Rainey, then resident gunsmith at Shapel’s.

