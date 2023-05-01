Light, Versatile and Discreet

The idea was simple. After all, they’re the best kind. Build a gun tough enough to be carried all day, in a caliber capable of performing a wide range of tasks, while being light enough to go unnoticed when worn. Ask a slew of handgunners about the perfect platform fitting these criteria, and it’s obvious what sixgun style it’d be.

The gun would be like the men and women it was made for — rugged, reliable and resilient. Giving up is never an option for this group. Add to it basic mechanics and simplicity of operation, and one firearm type stands above all others — the humble single-action revolver. Being chambered in the .45 Colt, the original cartridge, makes it perfect! The best news?

The base gun was already available in the guise of a stainless-steel New Model mid-frame Ruger Vaquero. It just needed some Tyler Gun Works and RW Grip Frames love and attention.