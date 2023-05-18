Ruger Custom Shop SR1911

Oh, hi Paul,” I said, answering the phone. It’s always nice to hear from Paul Pluff as he’s usually the bearer of news of note. Paul is a dear old friend in the industry and Ruger’s PR/Media guru. He went to Ruger after nearly a lifetime spent at S&W, so he really knows his stuff.

“What if I told you we have something special,” Paul said — and I could hear the smile in his voice. “But you gotta’ keep a secret.”

In my inside voice, I’m thinking, “Oh please, dear god, don’t let it be another polymer 9mm pistol” but on the outside I of course said, cheerily, “Oh, really? What do you have going on there — and as much as I do care for you and for Ruger, please tell me it’s not flat black and made out of plastic. Please?”

“You’re safe on both accounts,” laughed Paul. “We’ve formed a Custom Shop at Ruger — yeah, I know, Ruger has a Custom Shop? — and the first two products are dandies. First off, we’ll have what’s essentially a custom-crafted 10/22 we’re calling the ‘Competition Rifle’ with all the bells and whistles. But the big reason I’m calling you is we’re also doing a hand-crafted 1911 — in 9mm no less.”

Huh? What? Wait a second. I looked at the number on the phone and it was, indeed Paul’s number. Ruger, that bastion of stability, of mainstream America, “John Deere-like reliable” guns and “Oh, no, we won’t do that … that’s, um … pretty darn edgy” is, nonetheless, continuing to change what the world thinks about them. What happened to bolt action .30-06 rifles and .357 revolvers? Now it’s AR platforms, high tech materials, chassis rifles, 1911 pistols and, dare I say it out loud — a Custom Shop?

“Gads Paul, what’s in the drinking water out there these days,” I said. “Glad to see this sort of stuff going on at Ruger. Send it along and we’ll take a peek.”