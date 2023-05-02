Springfield Armory 1911 Prodigy OSP: Superlative Workmanship, Insane Capacity, Genetic Hybridization, and Warping Spacetime

Hybridization

I have a friend with a fascinating problem. He likes dogs, as do I, and maintains a female pit bull and a male chihuahua as part of his family stable. Concerned he might end up with more canines than he had inclination for, he consulted a buddy purportedly knowledgeable on such things to ensure there wouldn’t be any unwanted amorous complications. The friend assured him the disparity in geometry should serve as effective birth control.

Now 12 puppies later, my buddy discovered to his dismay, that love always finds a way. The resulting bizarre little creatures look like a hyena had a baby with a rat. These tiny mutant dogs seemed like something spawned in some diabolical Nazi research facility. This was a really big pit bull and a really small chihuahua. How does that even work?

The subsequent offspring obviously represented a mystical combination of these two very different animals. Scientists who intentionally do this in a lab call it Somatic Cell Fusion — the act of combining tissues from disparate creatures into a new hybridized result. How could that ever go wrong?

Personally, I’m against this. While the art’s practitioners extol the virtues of Somatic Cell Fusion in the ongoing fight against disease, I am simply concerned some yahoo is going to retire to his laboratory and conjure up a skunkopotamus. I’ve seen those movies. Scientists are always doing stuff like that.

Believe it or not, genetic hybridization applies to our discussion today. By taking certain traits from John Moses Browning’s 111-year-old combat pistol and fusing them with an Information Age polymer fire control system, the mad scientists at Springfield Armory have created the most extraordinary, hybridized end result. Unlike the liger, tigon, wholphin, zebroid, grolar bear, beefalo or the aforementioned horrifying pithuahua or chipit (all real creatures … no kidding, Google it), the Springfield Armory Prodigy OSP is actually epically cool.