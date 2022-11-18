Online Exclusive: THE AYOOB FILE

Alternate Police Weapons That Work (And Some That Don't)

Written By Tom McHale
2022
10

Spotify Amazon

With many years of experience as cops, Brent Wheat, Roy Huntington, and Erick Gelhaus discuss alternate methods that they’ve seen (or heard about) work on bad guys.

2022
10

We think you'd be interested in this, too

tales from SHOT Show
It Happened At...
With so many SHOT Show conventions in the books, the Cranks had to share some of their favorite moments over the years. If you have young children, put them...
Read Full Article
Student...
Ever ponder questions like this? How should I be standing? Does this gun shoot better than that one? Where should I put my trigger finger? Good news: we...
Read Full Article
God’s Go-Kart
Kids today simply have no idea how cool it was to grow up in the 1970s. Telephones were the size of a loaf of bread and were tethered to the wall.
Read Full Article