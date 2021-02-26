Results

My conclusions? Well, I learned the Phillips head screwdriver trick doesn’t seem to offer much, if any, improvement for high velocity HPs. They already expand very well as they come from the factory. Nor does the trick do much for .22s at velocities below 800 fps. On the other hand, from 835 fps on up into the standard velocity range, it can sometimes make a dramatic improvement with both factory and homemade HPs. I’ll refer you back to the photos.

Second, flat-pointed .22s, even at high velocity, don’t expand much at all unless they’re nearly full diameter wadcutters. Then they become a real bear to extract from the forming tools, and they don’t chamber worth beans when feeding from a magazine. Without gelatin block evidence, the increased effectiveness of meplats any smaller than near-full diameter remains anecdotal and speculative. Besides, HPs are what this article is all about.

Third, Li’l Gizzy is so plain Jane, you almost feel sorry for her. But, man, the results! Everything you poke in comes out perfectly dead-nuts consistent, thanks to the depth-limiting shoulders on the nose punches. Using a turned-off drill press, the hollowpointing job is fast, simple, consistent, reliable and totally satisfying.

On the other hand, the ACU’RZR is pure head-turning eye candy. It’s a fine example of gorgeous industrial art work. But to me, it’s fancy but fickle. Without depth-controlling shoulders on the rods, consistency with the ACU’RZR can be frustrating and elusive, requiring a lot of effort and much practice driving them with your hammer to achieve. Persist and you’ll get results worthy of the effort.

So, pull up your big boy pants, make your choice, and spend what is necessary now to be better prepared and more self-sufficient in the future. You’ll be glad you did.

