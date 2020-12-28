Enter To Win A Altor 9mm & .380 Pistol Package!

FREE March/April 2021 Issue Download

Written By admin
2

Includes BONUS New Product Section
NOT Included In The Print Edition

The March/April 2021 Issue of American Handgunner is loaded with features from the world’s most popular and knowledgable writers.

BONUS content includes a gun dealer’s inside look through 11 pages of new products featuring 63 items featured in Shooting Industry magazine.

Also Inside:

COVER STORY:

Engineering Excellence Embraces Artistic StyleKorth Mongoose Carry Special And Heritage.

The HK VP9L ORAnything Worth Doing Is Worth Doing Excessively.

Student Handgunner A Distinguished Rifle Competitor Takes On… Handguns.

Timeless TraditionThe 1911 Through The Decades.

A Light TouchNighthawk’s Series 70 Colt.

FN’S 1910 Pocket AutomaticCould My Mother-In-Law Have Started World War I?

Endless Edges!Tops Knives And The Pursuit Of Edginess.

The Lipsey’s GLOCK P80The Origin Of Everything.

Get this issue NOW!

FREE DOWNLOAD!

Download the March/April 2021 BONUS issue of American Handgunner
which includes the 2021 New Product Showcase.
Once you complete and submit this form, check your e-mail for a download link from [email protected]. If a response is not in your inbox, be sure to look in your spam or junk folder.
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Statesman,...
The evilest mass murderer on the planet has targeted you. You’ve been furnished security, but you aren’t sure it’s enough.
Read Full Article
Hogue HandALL ...
Hogue grip sleeves are nothing new. I added one to a GLOCK 32 well over a decade ago and it did a yeoman’s job of taming the sharper recoil of that hot...
Read Full Article
Near Miss: Take...
Like many in our country, GUNS Associate Editor Jazz Jimenez tested positive for COVID-19 and this is her story.
Read Full Article