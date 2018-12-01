Survive 2019 SIG SAUER’s P365 Nitron Micro Compact Prize Package

Enter to win SIG SAUER’s P365 Nitron Micro Compact and more valued at over $825!

SIG SAUER’s P365 Nitron Micro Compact is a micro-compact semi-auto and has a 10+1 full-size capacity. It’s striker-fired, with the clean, crisp trigger pull expected from a SIG. The P365 is chambered in 9mm Luger and rated for +P ammunition. The pistol comes standard with XRAY3 Day/Night sights, a 10-round flush fit magazine and a 10-round extended magazine.



The LIMA365 Laser Sight is designed to fit the SIG P365. With its red beam, the LIMA 365 allows the user to zero in on the target rapidly and accurately.



Sawyer’s Extractor Pump Kit is a small and reusable extractor that takes out venom and poison from the bites and stings of snakes, bees and other insects using a double-chamber vacuum pump.



The Micro Squeeze Water Filtration System, also from Sawyer, is lightweight, reusable and fits in your palm but it can remove 99.99 percent of bacteria and 99 percent of protozoa from water.



You've got to enter to win these game changers so enter now!



