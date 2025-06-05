Online Exclusive: The Fundamental Elements of Addiction

Are We In The Golden Age Of Affordable Handguns?

Written By Tom McHale
2025
12

Is it finally possible to get a high-performing handgun without breaking the bank? In this episode of American Handgunner Insider, Tom McHale takes a close look at the PSA Dagger — Palmetto State Armory’s GLOCK-style pistol — and dives into why we’re living in a golden age of value guns (not just cheap ones). With impressive accuracy, solid features, and price tags that start under $300, this could change how you think about budget firearms.

Tom shares range results, talks trigger feel, and explains what makes guns like the PSA Dagger and Rock 5.7 stand out in today’s market. If you’re looking for affordable carry options that actually perform, this is the video to watch.

