Springfield Armory Garrison 9mm

Written By Nic Lenze
2022
3

As I was learning to shoot and developing my love for the sport, the main issue that steered me away from the 1911 platform was the price. For a long time, buying a 1911 handgun meant spending more money than I got to keep from my paycheck. However, in recent years, I’ve started seeing more of them on the market with lighter price tags. More importantly, the lower cost didn’t mean lower quality. With a suggested retail of $899.00, I wanted to see if the Springfield Armory Garrison 9mm skimped out on quality to bring the price down. This is my review.

Photo by Bronson Eguchi

I opted in for the stainless steel version. The blued version of the Garrison looks very nice, as well. After going over the specifications, I loaded my gear into the “truck” (it’s an SUV dad car. Just let me have this one) and headed off to MODTAC Training Group, my local outdoor range. There, I shot a few groups to test the gun’s accuracy. I don’t know about you but I like to run around while I shoot. I got my shoes dusty and did some quicker shooting on steel targets.

Springfield Armory Garrison / Photo by Bronson Eguchi

SPECS

Caliber: 9x19mm

Capacity: 9+1

Barrel length: 5″

Weight: 38 oz.

MSRP: $899.00

Photo by Bronson Eguchi

Springfield Armory Garrison / Photo by Bronson Eguchi

