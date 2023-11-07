Colt King Cobra Target 22
The King is back! Following the successful introduction of the Colt Cobra revolver in 2017, snake number two has arrived. The Colt King Cobra Target 22 features a heavy-duty frame, a 4.25-inch barrel, and brushed stainless steel construction. Roy shares an up-close look before putting a full cylinder through the barrel — which is 10 shots, by the way!
For more information, visit Colt.com.
Other Products Mentioned:
• EyePal Peep Sighting System, EyePalUSA.com
• Tactical Target Systems Multi-Use Targets, TacticalTargetSystems.com
