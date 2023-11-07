Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Colt King Cobra Target 22

Written By Roy Huntington
1

The King is back! Following the successful introduction of the Colt Cobra revolver in 2017, snake number two has arrived. The Colt King Cobra Target 22 features a heavy-duty frame, a 4.25-inch barrel, and brushed stainless steel construction. Roy shares an up-close look before putting a full cylinder through the barrel — which is 10 shots, by the way!

For more information, visit Colt.com.

Other Products Mentioned:

• EyePal Peep Sighting System, EyePalUSA.com
• Tactical Target Systems Multi-Use Targets, TacticalTargetSystems.com

1

