Roy’s back this week with a quick peek at a gun that viewers have been requesting — the Hi-Point JXP 10mm.

Despite being one of the largest-selling handguns in the country, maybe even the world, some shooters have been critical of Hi-Points in recent years. But is all the criticism justified?

Special Assignments Editor Roy Huntington shares his thoughts after firing his first-ever shots with the Hi-Point 10mm. For more information, visit hi-pointfirearms.com.

