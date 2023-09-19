Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Hi-Point YC9 YEET Cannon 9mm

Written By Roy Huntington
5

According to Urban Dictionary, “yeet” means to discard an item at a high velocity — which is exactly what the Model YC9 YEET Cannon from Hi-Point does. The YC9 lineup is a redesign of their classic 9mm. Tune in to see what Roy has to say to the naysayers.

For more information, visit https://www.hi-pointfirearms.com.

For targets like the one used by Roy, check out our friends at Axle Targets.

5

