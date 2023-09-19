Hi-Point YC9 YEET Cannon 9mm

According to Urban Dictionary, “yeet” means to discard an item at a high velocity — which is exactly what the Model YC9 YEET Cannon from Hi-Point does. The YC9 lineup is a redesign of their classic 9mm. Tune in to see what Roy has to say to the naysayers.

For more information, visit https://www.hi-pointfirearms.com.

For targets like the one used by Roy, check out our friends at Axle Targets.

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.